Trani— A picturesque vision

MEHER CASTELINO

There are not many places on earth where there is a spiritual symphony of sun, sea and sand. But the Puglia region in Italy offers that and much more if one is in search of seaside soirees with occasional dashes of spirituality.

Puglia or Apulia as it is called in English is one of Italy’s most picturesque regions in the south-eastern corner and the best way to travel through it is by car on the super express highways.

An Alitalia flight to Milan or Rome and then another to Bari or Brindisi in Apulia will bring you to the fun/religious city of Trani. These are places where it’s time to get your swimsuits, sun tan oils, shady straw hats and head for the blue Adriatic sea fronts and there are ever so many to pick from. If the great wild ocean beckons further then jump onto a yacht or sailboat (there are hundreds anchored in the harbours) and head for the great wide seas and into the dazzling sunset. But our trip was a short whistle stop one that finished it seemed in a blink of an eye.

The weather during our trip in September was a comfortable 24 degrees to 15 degrees Celsius and it is the best time to visit this region where one can experience the sun, sea and sand. The summer months are a trifle hot.

TRANI – FUN AND SUN

Our first halt in the three-day trip was Trani a town, which was a vibrant mix of holiday, fun and ancient history. The yachts and boats lined the port and the seaside promenade was crowded with holiday makers. But contrasts are part of Trani’s beauty. So hugging the seafront was the Cathedral dedicated to St Nicholas Pilgrim, a simple Romanesque structure of the medieval age. The story goes that a young man journeyed from afar to visit St Nicholas in Bari in the 8th century but did not make it and died in Trani. The boy was thus known as St Nicholas Pilgrim and buried in the cathedral named after him. What made this cathedral unique was its triple storeyed structure comprising the lowest which was the crypt as well as the Sachello, where the bones of the deceased are kept; then the middle chapel and above it finally the Cathedral, which was magnificent in its design and architecture with ten high windows through which the sun streamed through all around making the Cathedral one of the brightest in Italy. There was the traditional woman’s gallery high up in the cathedral where the ladies attended the services. The mosaic floor had the intricate Tree of Life design and the carved stone elephants on the pillar could be traced back to the time when Hannibal invaded the region riding on them.

As we were driving on the super smooth highway to Ostuni admiring the beautiful scenery; rows of vineyards and olive groves whizzed past.

Along the way we made a quick de-tour to Martina Franca the historical centre which rises in the centre of Itria’s Valley. Martina Franca’s 14th century centre treasures several precious historical artistic finds. The baroque buildings stand in all their glory and amongst them in the centre like a proud monarch is the Ducal Palace with rooms that are colourfully bedecked with beautiful tapestries on the walls and quaint furniture of that era.

Trani is a place of beauty which we have decided to visit in the future soon.