Trajano says summons to Halarnkar is a testimony to charge of blackmail tactics

PANAJI: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), on Saturday, said that the party’s allegation that the BJP government is blackmailing the Congress leaders has been vindicated.

Addressing the media, GPCC general secretary and spokesperson Trajano D’Mello said that the recent summons to former minister Nilkanth Halarnkar is a testimony to the charge of blackmail tactics.

“The charge of my party president Luizinho Faleiro that the BJP is blackmailing its opponents particularly Congress leaders, stands vindicated. These types of tactics are a clear indication that the BJP is feeling the heat at the ground level and therefore is indulging in such crooked tactics towards its opponents. These are attempts to divert the focus of campaigning by its opponents,” he said.

The anti-corruption branch of the Directorate of Vigilance on Thursday this week has issued summons to the Vice President of GPCC Nilkanth Harlarnkar, who is also the frontrunner for the Thivim constituency Congress nomination for the 2017 assembly election.

D’Mello questioned the timing of the summons issued to the former minister.

“On the other hand the crime branch which has become a tool in the hands of the government made a desperate and unsuccessful attempt to close a land grabbing case of the Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar even though the courts determined that the minister was involved in usurping land,” he added.