Tragic photo session: Chimbel youth knocked down by train at Dauje

PANAJI: A photo session on a railway bridge proved fatal for a youth from Chimbel, who died reportedly after being hit by a train.

Konkan Railway police have identified the deceased as 22-year-old Sachin Kundaikar from Chimbel.

Kundaikar along with his friends had gone to click photographs including selfies at the railway bridge located at Dauje-Old Goa, the police said adding that the incident occurred on Sunday at around 3.30 pm.

According to the police around 5 to 6 youth including Kundaikar had gone to the place for a photo session.

The police said that the incident occurred at the starting point of the bridge. The train was proceedings from Margao towards Mumbai.

Upon realising that a train is approaching, Kundaikar’s friends managed to move to a safer area but not Kundaikar, the police said referring to incident as narrated by his friends.

When the train passed way, they realised that Kundaikar was missing. However very soon they saw Kundaikar lying along the railway track. Kundaikar was shifted to the GMC but was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to the locals the bridge in question is a popular place among youth who often visit the location to click photographs. The photographs are then used as display pictures on mobile messaging apps and are also uploaded on social networking sites.

The police have cautioned against such acts, and have said it is dangerous.