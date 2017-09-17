Tragedy strikes Goan picnickers at Karwar

MARGAO : A picnic turned tragic as two young women from Raia met watery grave while four other persons are feared drowned after huge amount of water gushed down from hilly areas at the Nagarmadi waterfall at Karwar on Sunday.

Two groups – one from Raia and the other from Vasco – had travelled to the Karwar waterfall for picnicking.

The two women feared drowned were from the Raia group, while the two men feared drowned were from the Vasco group.

Narrating the tragic incident, an eyewitness said the incident occurred at around 1.15 pm when some picnickers were sitting on rocks, and others were in foot-deep water. Suddenly water gushed down from nearby hilly areas, carrying away with it the picnickers.

Some of the picnickers managed to swam to safety. But two persons met watery grave and four Goans are feared drowned, the eyewitness said.

It is believed that picnickers were hit by a cloudburst; the water receded after sometime.

Sources at the Karwar rural police station told ‘The Navhind Times’ that bodies of Fiona Pacheco (29) and Franzila Pires (21), both from Raia, were recovered, while four others are yet to be traced.

Those whose bodies are yet to be traced are: Marcelina Esteibero (38) of Raia, Renuka Naik (23) of Borda, Sameer Gaude (32) of Ponda taluka and Shiv Chari (22) of Vasco.

A picnicker from Raia who had brush with death said, “We were certainly not in deepwater. We were in foot-deep water. I was at the other side. Screaming from the drowning people pulled me towards them. It seemed within moments everything came to an end. It was a frightful sight.”

A helicopter was pressed into service for search operations, which ended at around 6. 30 pm.

Relatives and friends of the victims rushed to Karwar after hearing the news of the tragic incident. A group of around 40 people from Raia, including Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, travelled to Karwar to take stock of the situation.

Lourenco assisted the family members of the two dead women in getting the postmortem done. Formalities for the postmortem were completed at around 8.15 pm at the civil hospital, Karwar, and the bodies were brought to Goa late Sunday night.

The tragedy plunged Raia into a pall of gloom. Fiona Pacheco was the mother of two young children, while Franzila Pires had married a Raia man recently and had been staying with her parents at Navelim.

Ten days ago a teenager from Panaji had feared drown at the same spot while picnicking there.