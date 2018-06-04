Traffic jams return as Valpoi weekly market vendors occupy forbidden road

VALPOI: Weekly market vendors have in violation of the Valpoi civic body’s order have again started carrying out business along the stretch of road from Fatima Convent to Amshekar hospital in Valpoi which resulted in traffic jams throughout the day, on Tuesday – the market day.

The vendors also placed their wares on the road exacerbating the problem.

The civic body during the tenure of former VMC chairperson Ramdas Shirodkar had banned vendors from conducting sale along the said road stretch after receiving complaints from school and hospital managements on the ground that they cause traffic congestion.

Around 24 vendors occupy the shoulder of the road. A resident said that the road is quite narrow and with vendors occupying it, it is difficult to even take small vehicles. He further said that in case of emergencies like fires, the areas will be inaccessible.

Shirodkar said that the council will take immediate action and that he will speak to chairperson and officials to monitor the situation before it exacerbates.

Affected motorists and other road users have urged the concerned official of VMC to take stock of the situation and clear the encroachments on the stretch of the road on the market day.