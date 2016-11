Traffic jam marked the whole day from the Kutthali junction on Thursday, affecting traffic flow to three major cities – Panaji, Madgao and Vasco. Primarily because of three reasons – an arch of IFFI board collapsed in Vasco, an accident near Zuari bridge and the football match between FC Goa and Kolkata in Madgao. ESG vice chairman Rajendra Talak however has accused Goa Forward for spreading rumours about the board falling down.

