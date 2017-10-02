Traffic jam at Alto-Dabolim as bus turns on its side

VASCO: An empty passenger mini-bus turned on its side near Vales House at Alto-Dabolim, leading to major traffic congestion on the four-lane highway (NH-17B) on Monday evening.

As per information from Vasco police, the ill-fated mini-bus was heading towards Alto-Dabolim from Birla after undergoing repairs in a garage at Birla. When the bus reached a sharp turn near the Vales House at Alt-Dabolim at around 7 pm, the driver lost control which resulted in the bus turning on its side. It led to traffic jam and long queues of vehicles up to the MES College junction.

The heavy vehicles including buses, trucks, tankers and trailers were diverted from an open space which exists near the garage at Vales House, while two and four wheelers were allowed to move through a small portion of the road open towards the rear side of the bus.

The driver abandoned the bus and absconded from the spot. Vasco police personnel rushed to the site and monitored the movement of the vehicles. A crane was summoned to lift the bus. Head constable Vishwas Daware conducted panchanama and registered the case.