Traffic island near Arpora bridge turns into confusion spot for tourists

The traffic island at the new Arpora bridge on Arpora side, that has been constructed by the PWD, instead of serving its purpose, has become a confusing spot due to improper signboards.

Motorists, especially the tourists being unfamiliar with the roadscape, often get confused and end up entering the wrong road. From the traffic island spot, the road bifurcates and serves as one-ways for traffic going towards Calangute and coming towards Arpora side.

With the widening of the road, the vehicles are often seen coming from Arpora side at full speeds and once they reach near the island they get confused due to diversion that is not properly indicated.

The old bridge is used for vehicles to come to Arpora from Calangute side while the new bridge is used as oneway for vehicles coming from Arpora side.

The problem occurs when vehicles coming from Arpora side suddenly see the diversion and go straight on the old bridge which is oneway for vehicles coming from Calangute side.

Edward from Calangute said “that many accidents have occurred near the traffic island on the Arpora side as it has not been planned properly. The road curve before the island makes it difficult for motorists especially the tourists to figure out the proper side of the bridge for onward journey.”

A vendor said that the traffic island has given rise to accidents that have occurred mostly in the wee hours.

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo admitted that there the traffic island has become a bit of a problem for the motorists. He said that “we had to construct it little longer for vehicles to know the diversion; however, the tourists get confused with the signboard and go straight onto the wrong side.”

He said that there is a need to have a speedbreaker constructed at the spot to avoid occurrence of accidents. “I will be writing to the PWD and the traffic police to construct a speedbreaker in order to curb accidents,” he said.