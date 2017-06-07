Traffic exit from BSNL quarters side could be way out of Cujira chaos

BAMBOLIM-CUJIRA

The vacant space between the BSNL quarters and Athletic stadium at Bambolim could be the answer to traffic chaos at the Cujira integrated educational complex. Vehicles exiting the complex could be allowed to move that way by building a road.

The outgoing vehicles can enter the highway at the junction where a board has been put up by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Also, the parking space at the Athletic stadium could be utilised for time being to avoid traffic chaos.

Most of the schools have no ground either for parking or playing and parents claim that the Athletic stadium opposite the school complex could very well be used for parking.

As a temporary measure, traffic police personnel have been deputed in the area which has brought some semblance of order in the traffic situation. It may be recalled that there was utter chaos and confusion at the complex on the first day of school reopening on Monday.

Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Dempo College of Commerce, Mushtifund High School, Hedgewar school, Red Rosary High School and Anjuman Nurul Islam (yet to start) are housed inside the complex but parents and students are put to a lot of hardships due to traffic chaos and confusion during school opening and closing hours.

Internal roads along the complex were blocked for hours with outgoing and incoming traffic including school buses, private mini school buses, tempos and private cars coming to a halt on first day.

With no parking provision, parents have no choice but to park their vehicles haphazardly on either side of the road from the entrance to the exit of the schools.

Parents also felt that the authorities could easily make available the forests road for the people coming from other areas while the main road could only be used by the traffic coming from Panaji and other

areas.