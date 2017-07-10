Traffic cops asked to record video to nail abusive motorists

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Owing to a number of incidents wherein motorists had reportedly abused or threatened traffic police during enforcement, the police henceforth may file complaints against such errant motorists.

According to information, Devesh Kumar Mahla, Superintendent of Police, Traffic has issued directions to traffic police to use their mobile phones to record video of errant motorists who abuse or threaten them especially during enforcement so that the video can be used as evidence while taking legal action or filing a complaint with the police.

Mahla said there are incidents wherein motorists argue over issuing of challan for a traffic violation while there are some motorists who threaten or abuse the police.

“It has been brought to my notice that once in a week there are incidents wherein traffic police are being threatened or abused. A day ago a traffic policeman in North Goa was threatened by a two-wheeler rider, the policeman had recorded the incident on his mobile phone,” said Mahla. According to information, the rider in question was stopped by the traffic police owing to some traffic violations. Mahla said, “For such an act, there can be FIR registered against errant rider. However, punishment doesn’t bring change but understanding does. Let people understand that we are here for their service. My motive is to educate and take people with us.”

However, Mahla said, “If it is really going beyond the control and someone is really making trouble for us, then we are left with no other option but to file a complaint with the respective police station. Threatening or abusing public servant on duty is an offence.”