Traffic chaos in Margao as private buses make unauthorised stops

Margao: The Margao traffic police have failed to implement the formula of ‘stop-pick passengers and depart’ from authorised bus stops which is being practiced by private and KTC buses. These bus stops are notified by the district magistrate to exclusively pick up or drop passengers.

Private and KTC buses stop at any available place which are unauthorized bus stops inviting traffic congestion on main roads in Margao and Fatorda. Passengers are then picked up by drivers.

Inadequate corrective measures and absence of firm determination to check traffic congestion by Margao traffic cell have been adding to the woes of commuters. To add to this, private buses particularly buses on routes and city buses stop anywhere near the road side and pick up passengers.

In Margao private buses stop by the side of the road even though there are bus stops marked to pick up passengers. These bus stops are notified by the district magistrate exclusively to collect or drop passengers. Buses plying towards Aquem, Gogol, Housing board, Borda, Vidhyanagar and other places stop at any place and pick up passengers and the traffic policemen on duty becomes a mute spectator. Citizens feel that proper markings should be done on the road to limit stopping areas for buses. Margao traffic cell officers are hardly seen supervising the traffic congestion and issuing challans to private bus drivers who stop the bus at unauthorized areas and pick up passengers.

Private buses travelling from Margao to Macasana, Ponda, Betul, Sanvordem, Sanguem, Quepem and on various routes of the coastal belt stop at any place instead of the bus stop and pick up

passengers.

An engineer who was a member of the South Goa planning and development authority while highlighting the problems of Margao said that the traffic flow plan needs ‘One way’ roads, as the one around the garden area. He said construction of footpaths should be undertaken and these footpaths should be kept free from any encroachments including hawkers and beggars.

He said the Nanutel-Anafonte junction, old market entry junction, Fatorda junction, KTC entry point are places to be looked at and proper improvements planned. At Fatorda junction specially, the fish vendors have been rehabilitated which was the need of hour.

He said proper signs at the junctions, roundabout, etc are required and a study needs to be made and appropriate signs installed for proper flow of traffic.

Presently all traffic at junctions and roundabouts are manned by policeman and that too only for certain hours. A study to install signals at other important places should also be undertaken.