Traditional fishermen want their interests protected

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

Margao: The ensuing parliamentary election revives the hopes of hundreds of traditional fishermen from the coastal village of Velim who want the ghost of the proposed satellite port put to rest once and for all.

The villagers also demand revocation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) notification 2018 and the village be declared as a fishing village, which will provide relief to the community and regularise the households of hundreds of fishermen.

Despite the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) temporarily shelving the plan to set up a satellite port at Betul, the traditional fishermen fear that the MPT could once again initiate the process post elections which will have a telling effect on the traditional fishermen and their livelihood.

They pointed out that MPT had just 6.84 lakh square metres of area in its possession while it has taken possession of over 13.75 lakh square metres post 1985 adding that the MPT claim to have jurisdiction from Dona Paula to Betul could prove to be dangerous for the traditional fishermen. Hence, there is a need to denotify the jurisdiction over Goa’s inland and coastal waters, the villagers said.

The traditional fishermen also raised the issue of use of LED lights for fishing which has already threatened their livelihood. They pointed out that the catch of fish has drastically reduced over the years and said that if a total ban on LED lights is not enforced, the fishing resources will completely vanish.

The fishermen also raised concerns over the nationalisation of River Sal along with rivers Mandovi, Zuari, Chapora, Mapusa and Cumbharjua stating that the dredging of River Sal to allow large boats to enter it will spell doom for traditional fishermen, as it will completely destroy the shellfish on the bed of the river while the deep excavation will lead to erosion and collapsing of the banks and the adjacent mangroves.

They further pointed out that the rivers and the bundhs are extremely sensitive ecologically and the nationalisation will cause unprecedented destruction and loss of biodiversity and environment thus directly impacting the livelihood of the traditional fishermen.

They also demanded the immediate scrapping of the CRZ notification 2018 stating it has been cleared against the objective of protecting the coastal community. They were of the opinion that the new regulation will displace the communities.

They pointed out that there is a need to recognise fishing villages in the state which will provide relief to hundreds of traditional fishermen and help in regularising the structures, which were built prior to 1991.