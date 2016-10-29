Traditional fervour marks Diwali celebration in state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Diwali – the festival of lights, was celebrated across the state with joy and gaiety on Saturday.

The annual festival began with the burning of the effigies of the mythical demon, Narkasur at dawn, signifying victory of good over evil.

The festival witnessed the Hindu community beginning the day with early morning traditional bath, followed by ‘ovalni’ of the members of the family, which is the customary greetings with lighted lamps, and a feast of delicacies made from ‘fov’ or pounded rice.

People were also seen visiting temples in large numbers, with many of the temples holding special rituals in commemoration of the annual festival.

Furthermore, a number of cultural and entertainment programmes were organised around the state. Evening fireworks formed one of the major attractions of the festival, at many places in Goa.

Laxmi Pujan, the religious ritual to seek blessings of the deity of prosperity, Goddess Laxmi, will be performed on October 30, especially by the business community ranging from corporate houses to entrepreneurial units to small shops.

Balipratipada, a day celebrated by the tribal communities toiling hard in the agricultural fields and dedicated to the cattle, is on October 31, while Bhaubij, the celebration of bond of affection between brother and sister will be celebrated on November 1.