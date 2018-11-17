Rohini Diniz

Mustard oil (sarson ka tel) is extracted from mustard seeds (black, brown and white). It is commonly used in the cuisines of North and East India since ancient times. This reddish brown or amber coloured oil is prized for its characteristic flavour and has many benefits on human health.

Mustard oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, and omega 3 fatty acid and alpha linolenic acid, both of which are beneficial to heart health. Mustard oil has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. According to ayurveda, a body massage using mustard oil improves blood circulation, skin texture and releases muscular tension. It also activates the sweat glands and helps expel toxins from the body. Mustard oil also contains vitamin E which helps maintain skin health and is also used in home remedies to treat colds and coughs as it has warming properties that help in clearing congestion from the respiratory tract.

Mustard oil contains a fatty acid called erucic acid which has been shown undesirable effects on health when consumed in large amounts hence it should not be used as the sole source of fat in cooking. Another disadvantage is that mustard oil is often adulterated with argemone oil which is highly toxic. Hence one needs to be careful.

During the last few years there has been a change in the type of oils that we use for cooking. We have shunned our traditional fats in favour of foreign oils such as soybean, corn, sunflower, safflower, canola and olive oil and are also increasingly consuming trans fatty acids.

Soyabean, corn, sunflower and safflower oils contain high percentages of omega- 6 PUFAs which lower the levels of LDL cholesterol and HDL cholesterol. Using these oils as the sole source of cooking fat is not a good idea. For heart health it is important to have a proper ratio of saturated fatty acids, monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids in the diet.

Another disadvantage of using PUFA rich oils is that they get decomposed by prolonged or repeated heating such as during deep frying. These oils are also prone to oxidation in the presence of light, temperature, air and metal. In recent years, in-depth scientific studies of these new oils has shown that these oils are harmful for health especially in Indian cuisine where they are mostly used for frying and making pickles.

MUFA rich oils such as groundnut and mustard have high smoke points that make them suitable for use in cooking methods that require very high temperature such as deep- frying. Though MUFAs have an unsaturated chemical structure, they are stable at high temperatures and are not broken down to form toxic compounds. Olive oil which is being promoted for its various health benefits, has a low smoking point and cannot be used for frying hence it is unsuitable for Indian cooking.

A new dietary entrant in recent years has been Trans Fatty acids that are formed during the hydrogenation process of vegetable oils in the manufacture of hydrogenated and partially hydrogenated vegetable oils (PHVO). Trans fatty acids have been found to be more dangerous than saturated fatty acids as they raise the levels of bad LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, lower the levels of good HDL cholesterol and promote atherosclerosis. They also appear to damage the cells lining blood vessels, leading to inflammation which plays a key role in the formation of fatty blockages in the blood vessels.

Hydrogenated fats and PHVO are extensively used in the preparation of processed foods and bakery products as they improve the texture, flavour, stability and shelf life of these foods. Trans fats are also formed when oils are repeatedly reheated and reused for deep frying. Regular consumption of processed foods, bakery products, deep fried snacks and using vanaspati instead of pure ghee in chapattis and other dishes could be one of the factors responsible for the sharp rise in heart disease among Indians.

Most cooking oils available today are refined using heat and solvents in order to remove the suspended and colloidal particles, toxic substances, free fatty acids, flavour components, colour and odour resulting in a clear bland oil. The refining process does not alter the fatty acid composition of the oil but results in the destruction of the natural antioxidant compounds in the oil.

Coconut, mustard, sesame and groundnut oils were traditionally cold pressed and filtered so they retained most of the natural plant compounds such as sterols, stanols, vitamin E compounds and carotenes which are not only natural antioxidants that prevented the oils from getting rancid but also had beneficial effects on health. In addition to the MUFA and PUFA, the plant sterol and stanols had additional cholesterol lowering properties which could explain why the older generations suffered less from high blood cholesterol levels.

To conclude, when it comes to choosing the right fat for cooking it is best to follow the traditional method of using a specific oil / fat for a specific recipe. Using coconut oil for frying fish, sesame oil for dry chutney powders, ghee for dal, groundnut oil for deep frying ensures that the fatty acid requirements of the body are met.

(Writer is a consultant nutritionist with 19 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)