Traders, vendors demand fish testing facility at major markets

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Fish traders and fish vendors, on Friday, demanded with the government to set up fish testing facility at all the major markets across the state.

“FDA should set up laboratories at all the major markets to immediately resolve the ongoing ‘formalin in fish’ row, and win the confidence of the people by assuring them quality fish. The government should immediately accept our demand as we can’t wait longer for other agency to set up its laboratories,” said Margao Wholesale Market Association (MWMA) president Maulana Ibrahim while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

Ibrahim said that instead of restricting the imports of fish the government should ban the supply of formalin for commercial use and restrict its supply to only hospitals for medical purpose.

He said that the members of MWMA have not complied with the directives of health department and the government as they have not been given NoCs by the South Goa Planning and Development Authority and Margao Municipal Council, and added the moment they are granted NoCs by these two bodies they will fulfil the requirement of FDA registration.

“As far as the condition of bringing fish in insulated vehicles is concerned, our demand is that the government should exempt the vehicles which come from places which are close to borders and take just five hours to reach Margao from the fulfilling the condition of having insulation,” he said.

Ibrahim said that fish worth Rs 800 crore is exported every year from Goa, and the consignment is mainly brought from the neighbouring states, however, due to formalin in fish issue the export will come down to Rs 650 crore.

He claimed that approximately 80 per cent of fish caught in Goa is either exported to other states and outside the country.

President of Margao Fish Vendors Association Felix Gonsalves said that the Congress party has politicised the formalin in fish issue.

“Political parties are trying to gain mileage on formalin fiasco. The fishermen are suffering. Why the government wants to ban fish imports? Why can’t it ban the supply of formalin to Goan markets,” he said.

The fish traders and vendors further said that there are 10,000-odd workers who have become jobless, and in the interest of Goans, the opposition and ruling parties should sit together and resolve the formalin in fish issue.

They urged the government not to take ‘hasty and incorrect’ decision without conducting any study on the issue.