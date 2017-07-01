Traders say they are not GST-ready

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The business was slow on the first day of the GST regime as most of the traders in electronic goods as well as in mobile and TV recharges have said that they are unprepared for the new tax law, complaining about complicated requirements and a lack of clarity.

These retailers have been de-stocking goods since they are unsure as how the GST regime will impact their profit margins.

“We have been asked to clear the old stock by September. Hence we are avoiding placing new orders and have stopped giving discounts, as we are not prepared for the GST switchover,” said a city-based retailer of electronic goods.

The common refrain of all retailers has been that their profit margins should be protected while at the same there should not be rise in prices.

The retailers have been in talk with company suppliers so as to ensure that their margins remain unchanged.

Jamadar, a mobile shop owner, is unhappy with the 18 per cent GST on the previous 12.5 per cent mobile and TV recharges.

Most small merchants are used to preparing transaction documentation manually, and are finding it very difficult to go digital.

“Every sale detail has to be given electronically,” Hassan Sheikh said. “Apart from a computer with the required software, I need a scanner, a printer, a barcode machine and cartridges. I’ll have to spend about Rs 60,000 on all this, and may have to hire a computer savvy professional to work for me on this complicated procedure,” he said.