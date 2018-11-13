Traders complying with rules to be allowed to import fish

PANAJI: In a twist to the fish import ban issue, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that only those traders having requisite licences under the Food Safety Act and complying with directives of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) will be allowed to import fish.

“A legally vetted document would be released by the office of the state Advocate General on November 13, for the purpose,” Rane said, adding that anyone not complying with this document and importing fish in Goa would have his fish confiscated.

Meanwhile, the fish import ban order for a period of 6 months, which was expected to be issued on Monday was not issued by the government.

“The (the illegal fish import) ban order will be issued tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. We had proposed this ban for a period of six months however we have dropped that idea and decision has been taken to impose a total ban on illegal import of fish,” said Rane in voice note shared on WhatsApp.

He said that an order in this regard will be issued on Tuesday morning and it will be implemented with immediate effect.

“This ban will not apply to those fish traders who comply with the FDA’s requirement and rules and regulation laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Act,” he said.

Rane said that the government will consider lifting the ban if all the compliances are met by the fish traders.

He said that the police and officials of the transport department have been given the responsibility of implementing the ban effectively.

He further said that the checks by the police, transport officials and the FDA will continue and anybody bringing in fish illegally in the state including in public transport would be dealt with as per the law.

Rane has assured Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar that the starred hotels, restaurants and other establishments who directly import fish for their consumption will be exempted from the ban if they comply with the requirements.

Earlier in the day, Azgaonkar had raised concern on the government’s decision to impose a complete ban on fish imports for a period of six months and has said that it would have an adverse effect on tourism during the current peak season.