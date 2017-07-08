Track doubling will not benefit, but make problems worse: Alina

NT NETWORK

Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha on Saturday reiterated that she would object to the proposed doubling of railway track, passing from Cortalim constituency, as it would affect several heritage houses.

Addressing media on the sidelines of the elections held for the post of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Sancoale panchayat, where majority of the panch members are backed by her, Saldanha said that 407-kilometre doubling of the railway track, proposed by the South Western Railways (SWR) from Cansaulim to Velsao, starting from Hospet- Hubli- Londa- Tinai Ghat to Vasco, is not feasible at all.

“Several heritage houses, located near the existing railway line, have already been affected due to vibrations caused by the moving trains and having another line, close to these heritage houses, would worsen the problem,” said Saldanha.

She claimed that the number of trains has also increased and if doubling of the railway track is allowed without looking into adverse effects of it then the villagers would have to face more problems in future.

Saldanha criticised the SWR authorities for not providing any infrastructural facilities for the benefit of the villagers. She claimed that the SWR has divided the village by way of laying the railway track.

“What about the people who parted with their land for laying the first railway track? I am sorry to say, but it is a fact that till date the SWR authorities have not provided any infrastructural facilities for the benefit of the village which got separated into two sections after the first track was laid,” said Saldanha. She maintained that the villagers have lost faith in SWR’s assurances of providing infrastructural facilities with the laying of double track.

She alleged that the increase in trains would only benefit the coal cargo transportation from MPT to other neighbouring states of Goa.

“The doubling of railway track would not benefit the passengers, but it is only needed for transportation of coal from the coal berth terminals at MPT,” stated Saldanha. She raised concern over coal dust pollution which is on the rise in the port town and even in the villages due to coal transportation through rail wagons. She however expressed confidence that the state government would not support doubling of the railway track.