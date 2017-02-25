Towing of naval chopper inconveniences Vasco commuters

VASCO: The towing away operation of Kamov Ka 31 (568), an anti-submarine warfare helicopter by road through Vasco roads, caused a lot of inconvenience to vehicular traffic on Saturday morning. Interestingly, the commuters involving students and motorists experienced the Kamov Ka 31 helicopter despite the traffic jam.

The Naval authorities had planned to tow away the helicopter on Friday late night, considering the less flow of traffic, but due to lack of berthing facility at Mormugao Harbour, it got delayed.

The Kamov Ka 31 helicopter was involved in a drill carried out by the Indian Navy as part of their routine exercises. It was boarded on a naval ship, but failed to take off. The Naval authorities thereafter decided to bring the helicopter to Mormugao Harbour by ship and then tow away the chopper by road.

The towing operation started during the wee hours from Mormugao Harbour. There was traffic jam on the road when the helicopter reached near Vaddem. School students and even commuters were found in a major traffic jam due to the towing operation.

Speaking to Naval authorities, they disclosed that the Navy had planned to tow away the Kamov Ka 31 helicopter on Friday night, but due to unavailability of berth for the ship, it was delayed for the next couple of hours. The towing operation began only during the wee hours on Saturday after the helicopter disembarked from the naval ship with the availability of berthing facility.

The naval authorities recalled a similar kind of towing operation of a helicopter a few months ago during the late night from Mormugao Harbour to INS Hansa where there was no traffic inconvenience. “That time the helicopter had developed a technical snag”, informed the source.

The Vasco traffic cell played a major role in streamlining traffic movement during the towing operation of the Kamov Ka 31 helicopter. The major traffic jam was witnessed at the Vaddem slope due to one- way traffic in view of the ongoing widening work of a culvert, opposite Pai Nursing Home.