Tourists left in a lurch as hotels closing down

Calangute:

Indian and foreign tourist staying in hotels in the beach belt have been instructed by their hotels to make alternate arrangements to stay as hotels in the beach belt are shutting down their operations,

Many tourists Indian and foreign who are stranded due to Curfew in their hotels as COVID 19 has paralysed air road railways transportation have contacted the PHC Candolim for help says Dr Roshan Nazareth incharge of Candolim PHC.

Ex Sarpanch and panch of Calangute Shawn Martins told this daily that 15 British tourists who were in Goa were made arrangements by chartered flight and similarly transport was made yesterday evening to send them to the airport.

Meanwhile the local MLA and minister for Solid waste management Michael Lobo said that some business community in the beach belt have come forward with financial help to help tourist who are stranded in the beach belt due to the curfew extended for 21days due to the COVID 19 which has hit the tourism industry in the beach belt