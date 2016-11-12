Tourists in Goa hit hard; restaurants losing business

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetize old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 has put the life of citizens off the track and people across the spectrum have been facing hardships in their daily affairs.

Restaurants and eateries in the state have been hit the most as the tourism season has commenced and cash-crunched tourists are made to survive the hard way.

Speaking to this daily, tourists said that when the decision was announced, they were either travelling or had just arrived in Goa. “I was travelling when the decision was announced and while travelling, as usual, one will carry Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 notes. After arriving, it has been a difficult time as everyone is demanding only Rs 100 notes. You cannot shop or travel. Even eating has become difficult as only few restaurants accept the Rs 500 notes,” a tourist from Gujarat said. He further said that to add to the situation, most of the places in Goa do not accept cards as they do not hold the card-swiping machines.

On the other side, restaurants are compelled to either accept the demonetised notes or refuse to serve the customers. “It is affecting our business because if you refuse to serve the customer then the message of inhuman attitude will spread, which will not serve good for the business. So we are forced to accept the notes and then deposit the same in the banks,” a city-based restaurant manager said.

Another manager of a famous eatery in the city said that it is humiliating to ask your customer at the point of entry whether he possesses Rs 100 currency notes or not. “It is against the business ethics to ask your customer if he has lower denomination currency notes or not to pay the bill as I don’t have a swiping machine to accept cards,” he said.

The life of locals is not different. An employee in a private firm said that this is the worst situation one could face. “I’m unable to access my own money and after running out of cash, I felt humiliated to go and ask for credit at my grocery shop where I normally spend more than Rs 6,000 a month buying items of daily need. I was reluctant on Thursday to ask for two packets of milk from the shop as I didn’t have even Rs 40 to pay for the milk,” he said.