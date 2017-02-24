Tourists come to Goa for cheap alcohol, women, drugs: report

PANAJI: Maintaining that 31.03 per cent women working in the state tourism sector are feeling unsafe as they have been recipients to either unwanted sexual comments or gestures at the workplace, a report on ‘Women Workforce in the Tourism Sector in Goa’ commissioned by the Centre for Responsible Tourism, and prepared by a social work graduate Evangeline Arethwala observed that most of the tourists come down to Goa for cheap alcohol, cheap women and cheap drugs, just as the image of Goa as sex tourism destination is getting reinforced, while the present tourism policy being totally ‘anti-women.’

The report is based on primary as well as secondary forms of data, personal observations, conversations on field, media reports, publications from around the world on the topic, and case studies.

The survey for the report was conducted from the period from December 2014 to April 2015. Carolina Colaço, a lawyer, introducing the report to the media, in the city on Friday said that the situation has worsened in Goa since the survey for the report was conducted two years ago.

“And, this has happened as there has been wrong portrayal of women by the Goan tourism, like say exhibiting women in a cheap way in local events like Carnival,” she noted.

Colaço also maintained that Goa, with its sex tourism destination image has objectified women as part of its tourism package, while the government is only aiming for high-end tourism including casinos, golf course and 5-star hotels, without even thinking as to whether the same is sustainable or not.

Arethwala maintained in the report, “A casual search on Google led me to more than a dozen websites offering sex services by various kinds of women categorised as Goan, Indian, and Russian, models, smart college students, air hostesses and even young virgins.”

“These sites give a full description of escort services offered by these women describing their looks, body vital stats, their likes in cuisine, picture gallery and rate charts,” the report added, pointing out that “Apart from various websites, there are many blogs dedicated to the topic of sex in Goa. The writers of these blogs are often individuals who posts about, tips to woo a girl in Goa, places where one could pick up a girl, how to approach a girl at a party or a beach, and where to find sex in Goa.”

Speaking further, Colaço observed that the hotel industry in Goa is not ready to employ women at late hours because of lack of transport facilities, and consequent issues of their safety.

She also informed that due to their limited education, many of the working women in Goa are unable to reach higher position in the tourism industry or at the management level.

Some of the conclusions reached in this report, after interviewing women working in the tourism industry maintains, “Women felt that even though wage gap existed at the same level at their respective workplace, they preferred to overlook it, and almost half of the women interviewed said that they usually worked extra hours when required; only two women out of them being paid for the extra hours put in by them.”

“Sexual harassment at workplace was somehow not mentioned much. It was observed that a taboo about sexual harassment existed at the workplace,” one of the conclusion maintained, adding “Mostly all of the women interviewed felt that domestic male tourists create more havoc than foreign tourists in terms of passing indecent comment, dressing badly, eve-teasing, etc.”

“Most of the women did show concern about their work life getting affected after they get married or have children,” the report concluded, mentioning, “Working mothers showed concern in the lack of support system due to the rise of nuclear family. Lack of crèches at the work place, equally busy spouses and busy schedules are the major issues they face.”

On a parting note, Colaço said that the vigilant groups, who were very active in Goa some two decades ago, and were keeping tab on issues pertaining to safety and security of women, are presently on the wane.

“This is because they have been expanding to tackle other issues, as also younger generations staying away from working for these groups,” she concluded.

Replying to a question, Colaço said that majority of the cases of sexual harassment of women at workplaces find no voice as the victims are afraid to speak out. “And that is probably because there is low level of conviction of the offenders, pimps and so on,” she noted. Answering another question, Colaço supported putting cap on vehicles arriving with tourists in the state.

Fr Savio Fernandes of the Centre for Responsible Tourism said that the centre would give stress on forming unions and associations for the women in the state tourism field, as well as engaging stakeholders in the Goan tourism industry to support women working in this industry. He also said that the new government would be requested to include gender policy in the state Tourism Master Plan.