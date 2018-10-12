Tourists asked not to venture into sea

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A day after the Goa coast witnessed a rise in the level of seawater, which caused panic among shack owners and tourists affecting water sports activities especially along North Goa beaches, the tourism department on Thursday issued an advisory asking tourists not to venture into the sea till October 14, 2018.

“The Goa coastline has witnessed sudden rise in the level of seawater in the last few days. The seawater may rise still further. In view of the situation prevailing at the coastline tourists are advised not to venture into the sea till October 14, 2018,” a press release issued by the department said.

The department has directed the shack owners to remain alert

and check seawater condition.

The shack owners have also been asked to take appropriate precautions for the safety and security of the tourists and property of shacks.

As the storm ‘Luban’ moves away from the India’s west coast, Goa is very likely to see light to moderate rain and thundershower at a few places on Friday and at isolated places on October 13, 14.

An official of the India meteorological department said the cyclonic system may cause some rainfall till ‘Luban’ hits Oman coasts.

“There will be light to moderate rain/thundershower till October 14. The cyclone has centered over west-central Arabian Sea about 500 km from east-southeast of Salalah (Oman) and 670 km east-southeast of al-Ghaidah (Yemen). It is very likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards Yemen and south Oman coasts during the next four days,” the official said.

No advisory has been issued to the fishermen for south Maharashtra and Goa coast upto 75km.

But fishermen have been warned against venturing into deep sea areas of west-central Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden till October 14.

The IMD on Thursday recorded maximum post-monsoon rainfall of 37.2mm in Margao followed by Sankhali (6mm), Sanguem (5.6mm) and Dabolim (3.4mm).

However, there was no major change in maximum temperature, which was above normal over North Goa district and normal over South Goa district.

The highest maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded in Panaji.

The lowest minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius within normal range was recorded at Panaji and Mormugao.

PTI ADDS FROM AMARAVATI AND BHUBANESWAR: A very severe cyclonic storm packing winds of up to 150 kmph and widespread rains hit eastern India on Thursday, killing eight people in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha, damaging homes, uprooting trees and power lines in the two states.

Cyclone ‘Titli’ made landfall on the eastern coast early Thursday, wreaking havoc mainly in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha’s Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

According to the India meteorological department, cyclone ‘Titli’ made landfall near Palasa in Srikakulam district, southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha with an estimated maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 km per hour gusting to 165 km per hour between 4.30 am and 5.30 am.

The cyclonic storm system is now moving northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and will weaken gradually, the IMD said.