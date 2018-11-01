Tourists are here but no sign of no-drinking zones

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Even as the state is in the midst of the tourism season, the government’s proposal to pass a legislation banning drinking in public places appears to be taking time.

The law to ban drinking in public was supposed to come into force from August 15, but a check with the excise department revealed that the file is pending with the finance department.

“We have made our suggestions and are awaiting government clearance,” said a senior source on Wednesday.

The proposal was to amend the state Excise Duty Act, 1964 and impose penalties on those found drinking in public places so as to stop drunk tourists from littering beaches, parks and outside the liquor shops with empty bottles.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders in the state have conflicting views on the proposed ban.

President of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) Savio Messias said that members support the ban. “We are in favour of the proposal because of the nuisance it creates,” he said. Messias said that the state has enough number of bars and restaurants for tourists to sit and drink and so the ban needs to be implemented. On the other hand, he also cautioned that Goans have a tradition of picnics. “Many organisations arrange picnics for

employees, who carry drinks. The government must look into that aspect so that genuine picnickers are not harassed,” said the TTAG president.

President of shack owners association Cruz Cardozo said that if tourists are stopped from drinking in public places, even Goans will have to be stopped because the law needs to be the same for all and cannot differentiate between tourists, locals or foreigners. According to Cardozo, it would be wrong to say that only tourists litter the beaches with liquor bottles. “Even locals go to the beaches to drink and leave bottles,” he said, citing the example of the Cavelossim beach bridge, which after sundown turns into a hotbed of drinking activity by local residents and couples.

Cardozo pointed out that the ban on drinking in public places must be strictly enforced at entry points and near colleges and educational institutes. He said the solution could be in the form of permitting alcohol in cans and stopping the carrying of glass and PET bottles to the beaches.

In September 2017, the government proposed a ban on consumption of liquor in public places. The proposal was to impose fines or cancel licences of liquor shops that allow people to drink near the shops. The fine would be in the range of Rs 5,000, it was indicated.

Cardozo said that although the proposal to ban drinking in public places is with good intent, it would be difficult to implement it. “It will be tough to monitor hundreds of tourists, who purchase alcohol from shops and carry it to beaches. And with the economy presently dependent on tourism, one cannot drive away the tourists,” he said.