Tourist spots in Siolim taken into consideration for development: Mandrekar  

PANAJI

Minister for Water Resources Department and Archives and Archaeology Dayanand Mandrekar laid the foundation stone for construction of access road to the Chapora Fort in Anjuna VP area and also a foundation stone for improvement of nullahs in Anjuna and Siolim on Saturday.

Mandrekar, while addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude to Anjuna comunidade for providing enough land for beautification of Chapora Fort and also highlighted important tourist spots in Siolim constituency which government had taken into consideration for development which will attract the tourist in large numbers in coming days.

The construction of access road to the fort of Chapora in Anjuna is estimated to cost Rs 5,56,00000, improvement of nullah from opposite Bobby bar to the nullah at Bhatin Chivar in VP Anjuna Caisua to cost Rs 1,06,59,200, improvement of nullah from Charles Lobo house to Swagat Hotel at Deul waddo, Vagator Rs 36,60,035, improvement of nullah from Premanand agarwadekar field to Devanand field at Chivar VP Anjuna-Caisua at an estimated cost of Rs 88,96,200, improvement of irrigation tank behind Vitorino Fernandes house at Chawdy waddo, Marna Siolim Rs 12,08,292, improvement of nullah from Shanta Vidhyalaya High School to Bela Fernandes house at Sodiem Rs 32,72,740. All these projects are coming up in Siolim constituency.

Director of Archives and Archaeology, Blossom Madeira, engineer officer of Water Resources Department, Gajanan Maladkar, chief engineer of Water Resources Department, Pramod Badami, assistant engineer of Water Resources Department, Nazaras Vaz, junior engineer of Water Resources Department, Shailesh Faldesai, vice president of North Goa Zilla Panchayat, Vasudev Korgaonkar, ex sarpanch and president of Anjuna comunidade, Edwin Nunes, panch of Anjuna VP Sheetal Dhabholkar, Sandip Chimulkar, Dinesh Patil, all other sarpanch were present among others at the function.