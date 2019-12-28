Tourist killed in road accident

Panaji: A 28-year-old woman rider, a tourist from Nagpur, died after she came under the rear wheels of a passenger bus on the second Mandovi bridge on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Snehal Dabale. She, along with her mother, was proceeding toward Panaji on a two-wheeler.

Her mother escaped unhurt, the police said adding that the accident occurred at around 10.45 am.

The police said that Dabale lost control over the two-wheeler when the bus which was overtaking, brushed against the vehicle. The rider fell off the two-wheeler and came under the rear wheels of the bus and reportedly died on the spot.

The police have arrested the bus driver Damodar Gauns, for causing death by negligence and rash driving on a public way.

PSI Prateek Bhat is investigating the case.