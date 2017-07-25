Tourism master plan to be ready soon

PANAJI: Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar on Tuesday said the preparation of tourism master plan, including tourism policy, with focus on all-round development of state tourism has been at the final stage.

Replying to demands for grants on tourism in the state legislative assembly, Azgaonkar said, “The three-phase work on preparation of tourism master plan has been already completed; the fourth and final phase work, which includes drafting of tourism policy, has been at the final stage. The government will take all MLAs into confidence before finalising the master plan and tourism policy.”

Stating that the government is serious about safety of tourists, Azgaonkar said the government is committed to provide safety and security to Indian and foreign tourists visiting Goa.

He said the department has initiated action to stop all illegal activities including beggary and unauthorised hawking on beaches.

The government has decided to amend related laws to arrest the people who are involved in such illegal activities, the minister said asserting that the government will also take strict action against the tourists who create ruckus by boozing on beaches.

The state has already received Rs 200-crore central assistance for tourism development which will be spent on both the districts equally, he said, adding that the Centre will provide more financial assistance to the state after submission of utilisation certificates on ongoing works.

The Tourism Minister also announced that the government has decided to build welcome arch at Pollem, Patradevi and Dodamarg.

The work on beautification of Kesarval spring along with accommodation and conference hall facilities will be taken up.

The department has decided to renovate all tourist residencies run by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation. Colva and Miramar tourist residencies will be leased out to private parties.