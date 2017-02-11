Tourism dept asked to ensure that access not hampered due to beach weddings

NT NETWORK

The beach-carrying capacity report, prepared by National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), has recommended one-time approval of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) for organising weddings on public beach area.

However, such activities shall not be permitted in ecologically sensitive areas –sand dunes and designated turtle nesting sites. It specifically mentions that no alteration of natural surfaces such as rocks, or destruction of natural vegetation should be allowed.

While framing the guideline for use of beach or private area in CRZ for wedding and other recreational purposes, the NCSCM has asked the tourism department to ensure that beach wedding set up does not unreasonably block free movement of public on beaches.

“The structures on public beach areas should not remain for more than three days per event, and the same should be dismantled and the beach must be restored to its original condition without keeping behind any debris/residue,” the guidelines in the report read.

While putting the onus on the organisers to ensure cleanliness on the beach after the event, the report suggested that organisers should provide separate bins for different types of solid waste. It will be the responsibility of the plot owner to dispose of the waste generated from their plots in the respective bins.

The stage set up for beach weddings should be done without use of cement and any permanent material. Use of modular steel stages which can be easily assembled and dismantled should be adopted. It further restricts the organiser from digging or causing disturbance to sand on public beaches for putting up such temporary structures.

The material used for setting up of temporary structures such as shamiana, pandal, temporary stage, food stalls and seating arrangements while organising destination weddings, within the village boundaries and upto 200m in CRZ, has to be of purely temporary in nature, that would cause no permanent damage to the environment.

“Tree planting needs to be encouraged in areas where the destination weddings are organised, and for increasing the green cover, so as to prevent surface run off and erosion,” it suggested.