Tough win for St Christopher SC

St Christopher Sports Club, Thivim registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Arpora Sporting Club in the GFA’s Taca Goa U-14 League match, played at Thivim grounds on Thursday.

The all-important goal for the Thivim side came from the boots of Sankalp Kankonkar.

Meanwhile, St Anthony’s Sports Club, Marna and Valankani Sports Club, Morjim played out a 1-1 draw at Morjim grounds.

Valankani SC went into the lead in the 56th minute through Vignesh Shetgauncar’s neat placement. But their joy was short lived as three minutes later St Anthony’s SC levelled terms through Harish Vaingankar.