Tough love: It’s hard, but work

Maria Fernandes

Parents of teenagers have numerous worries and complaints. A common complaint is that their child does not follow house rules and when they try to issue appropriate consequences, the child does not even follow those.

For consequences to work, your teenagers first needs to believe that there is no better choice but to follow through. They need to know that by not following the rules there will be consequences that will be tougher than the initial consequence itself.

This can be done through actions. Your teenager needs to know in no uncertain terms that you are going to hold him accountable and not give in or give up because he has worn you down. You should keep in mind that if he has been disregarding your attempts to consequence him, then this will take some extra work on your part as he has been conditioned to think he can get away without much hassle.

Children learn very quickly and once they know they are expected to toe the line and not take advantage of you or your rules, they will give in. Your teen needs to know that you mean business and realise that despite how grown up they want to be, you are still their parent and provider of things that are very important to them but these things are a privilege they must earn.

It is going to be hard work for you, standing your ground and not giving in to emotional blackmail will require patience and consistency. Tough love is hard but finally it works!