Tough fight likely for Shripad

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR & ROHAN SHRIVASTAV

Panaji: The fight in the North Goa constituency is going to be between AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and Girish Chodankar of the Congress. But the picture of the contest is till vague and may take a few more days to be clearer.

Statistics points out that Shripad Naik had polled 2,37,903 votes at the 2014 Lok Sabha election, during the Narendra Modi wave, as against 1,37,716 votes garnered by him at the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. In 2014, his winning margin against his closest opponent, Ravi Naik (Congress party) was 1,05,599, as compared to only 6,353 against his rival Jitendra Deshprabhu (Nationalist Congress Party), in 2009.

At this point of time, Naik, who is trying for his consecutive fifth win in this constituency, and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar are the two major candidates facing each other, in the North Goa constituency.

As far as the Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned, one does not know if the Modi wave still exists, one cannot feel the sympathy wave vis-à-vis recent demise of the tallest leader of the party, Manohar Parrikar and one cannot ignore the fact that any ruling party necessarily has to face anti-incumbency factor.

The most important factor that is haunting the BJP is mining. Failure of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state to restart the mining operations in Goa may damage many-a-prospects of this party. Sizeable number of mining dependants in North Goa constituency – in mining belts under the jurisdiction of Sankhali and Bicholim assembly constituency – have already started a campaign against those, who have failed to keep promises to them.

The Congress party, on the other hand has not won from this constituency for long, long time, and hence it has no one to flaunt his or her work in this Parliamentary constituency.

All in all, it is clear from the early trends that this election won’t be a cakewalk for Shripad Naik, especially as Chodankar has been receiving good response from sections of electorate. The anti-incumbency could work to the advantage of the Congress candidate, who has a clean image and is a youthful, fresh face.

Another factor that one has to consider is implosion in the state BJP unit, mainly concerning the leaders of this party from North Goa. Shripad Naik has already acknowledged the loss of votes in Mapusa and surrounding areas, while the BJP ‘dissident’ from Mandrem, Laxmikant Parsekar has refused to campaign for Naik, and who knows, he may be just working in opposite direction. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is hurt for being ignored for the post of chief minister, and his personal injury could be a matter of concern for the BJP.

Furthermore, the hardcore workers of BJP, who formed the basic strength of the party, are hurt as sackful MLAs from other political parties have been joining the BJP with their supporters. Many of these workers are showing apathy towards working for their party candidates.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has also been injured by the BJP by way of poaching of its two legislators, and adding insult to this injury, its senior leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar sacked from the cabinet. The MGP has 13 per cent voters’ support in Goa, which includes large chunk of its followers in North Goa assembly constituencies like Mapusa, Sankhali, Bicholim, Mayem and Pernem. If Shripad Naik manages to attract their votes, then it would be a miracle, especially as MGP president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar has directed the MGP-ruled village panchayats in North Goa constituency to canvass for Chodankar. Even though the MGP has not yet announced its support to anyone at the Lok Sabha polls, the panchas and sarpanchas supporting this party are on record that they have got instructions to work for the Congress candidate.

“We have got clear directions from Deepak Dhavalikar to extend our full support to Chodankar, and following these instructions we are now openly working for Congress and would ensure that he gets the lead in our areas,” said Shraddha Phadte, the former sarpanch and current panchayat member of Betki-Khandola village panchayat, which lies within the Priol assembly constituency.

Many of the social workers, who had played a crucial role in getting some current BJP MLAs elected, have also extended their support to Chodankar. Laxman Raikar popularly known as Babu, who is believed to have played an important role in getting Pandurang Madkaikar elected from Cumbharjua, is one such example.

Interaction with many of the people from this Parliamentary constituency has revealed that positive feedbacks are being received by Chodankar, for reviving his party in Goa, just as there are many, who have questioned as to why the GPCC president has preferred to choose the national politics over the state politics.

It is pertinent to note that at the North Goa Lok Sabha poll, the votes of the Bahujan Samaj could get divided between these two major candidates, as both belong to the same community – Bhandari Samaj.

As per the current assessment, it is believed that the contest between the BJP and the Congress candidates would be a close one. The candidates of other political parties like Aam Aadmi Party’s Pradeep Padgaonkar and Shiv Sena’s Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik are also in the fray and the altitude of their flight at this election would be clear only as the state nears April 23, the day of the poll.