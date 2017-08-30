Torrential Mumbai rains claim 10 lives

PTI

MUMBAI

Life in Mumbai was on Wednesday slowly coming back on tracks as rains subsided and hundreds of stranded commuters headed home with the partial resumption of suburban train services, a day after heavy showers brought the city to a halt.

Suburban train services, the city’s lifeline depended upon by over 6.5 million commuters, partially resumed Wednesday morning on all the three lines – Western, Central and Harbour.

On the Central Railway’s Harbour and Main lines, local services were running very slow and getting held up at stations as tracks remained submerged at various points.

Road traffic, which remained paralysed Tuesday due to waterlogging and high tide, was also back to normal. However, the Maharashtra government offices and educational institutions in the city and adjoining areas remained closed, as declared by the state administration as a precautionary measure. No substantial rainfall was reported from any part of the city or outskirts and the morning was bright and skies looked less cloudy.

The torrential rains on Tuesday and the subsequent flooding claimed at least ten lives in the city and the neighbouring districts of Palghar and Thane, police said.

While nine persons were washed away in separate incidents in Mumbai and the two adjoining districts, another man lost his life in a wall-collapse incident in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

“In Mumbai, the incidents were reported from Dahisar, Kandivli, Malad and Dadar areas,” a senior police official said. While two people were washed away in nullahs and another in a drain, one got swept away during Ganesh idol immersion, he added.

In another incident, a man named Rameshwar Tiwari was killed after the wall of a power sub-station fell on his house in Asalpha village in suburban Ghatkopar, police said. His 35-year-old wife and nine-year-old son sustained injuries in the incident that took place in the early hours, they added.

Torrential rains pounded the metropolis throughout the day on Tuesday. The Santa Cruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) registered 331.4 mm rainfall on Tuesday, the heaviest since the July 26, 2005 record of 944 mm, which had caused the worst havoc in decades in the city.

In Palghar district, four persons, including a three-year-old girl were washed away in separate incidents on Tuesday. Out of the four, body of the minor girl has been recovered so far, Palghar police said. The three-year-old victim was travelling on a motorcycle with her kin. When their vehicle reached Waghoba Khind, it skidded off and the girl fell into a nullah. She was washed away and her body was recovered later, police said. In another incident, a youth fell into a swollen nullah in Palghar town and got swept away by strong currents. His body is yet to be recovered, they said.

Similarly, in separate mishaps in Virar and Vasai in the district, two persons fell into nullahs and were washed away. “We are yet to recover their bodies,” police said.

In Thane city, the body of a man was found in a nullah near Jail Talao around 9 am on Wednesday, the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) said. “The body was fished out and sent for postmortem. The victim, aged around 45, was later identified as Qureshi Rafiulla Atim Shaikh,” the police said.