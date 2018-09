Casual dining restaurant and bar, TORO TORO recently opened its door for the season at Baga. The launch saw celebrities and the who’s who of Goa indulge in the menu prepared by chef Rohan Dsouza and sway to music by Crimson Tide. This is the second project in the state by partners Hitesh Keswani, chef Rohan Dsouza, Praveena Dsouza and Twinkle Keswani, who previously opened The Lazy Goose in Nerul.

