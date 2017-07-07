Toppling govt my priority: new GPCC chief Shantaram

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/MARGAO

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik was Friday appointed as the president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

“AICC president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the suggestion to appoint Shantaram Naik as president of GPCC in place of Luizinho Faleiro with immediate effect,” said a party press release.

Faleiro will officially hand over the charge of his office to Naik on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Pratima Coutinho as the president of GPCC Mahila Congress and Chitra Sarwara as the in-charge of Social Media and All India Mahila Congress.

Expressing his happiness over the appointment as GPCC chief, Naik, speaking to this daily, said that toppling the BJP-led coalition government, ensuring Congress’ victory in Valpoi and Panaji bypolls and in the Rajya Sabha election are his top priorities.

“I am happy that AICC president Sonia Gandhi has restored faith in me at this crucial time. I will do my best to serve the party. There was a midnight dacoity and we will see that we are compensated for that. We will work together and fight the bypolls and Rajya Sabha election battles,” said Naik. He said that building the party organisation from the grassroots level is also one of the topmost priorities. “I will sincerely work towards strengthening the party right from the grassroots level. Strengthening of the booth committees will be my first priority. I will explore all the positive contacts that I have with the party workers to build up the party,” he said.

Thanking Gandhi for giving him the responsibility of the state Congress, Naik said that he will listen to the grievances of the party workers and take them into confidence before strengthening the booth-level committees in the state.