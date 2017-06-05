Top brands at the Goa Franchise India show

Team B&C/NT

The importance of brands to consumers can never be underestimated for boosting sales. Aiming to tap into the demand for popular brands, the Goa Franchise India Show was held at Country Inn & Suites, Patto, on Saturday. Organised by Jamcom Franchise and Allied Services, the show, aimed to give an opportunity to Goan business people to invest in different franchise in food, retail, etc.

Sidharth Kunkolienkar, ex-MLA, Panajim inaugurated the show in the presence of Shrivallabh Sardessai and Mr. Muzaffar Kadri, founders, Jamcom Franchise and Allied Services. Tushar Jolly and V Georgie Philip were also present on behalf of Franchise India.

“Franchise India is a 20 years old company and that we feel Goa has immense potential for brands right from retail, fast food, pharmacy and garments, Goa has many areas apart from cities where ordinary people can invest in known brands and be owners of their business,” said Muzaffar Kadri. He pointed out that, franchising is one of the popular business expansion systems in the world today. It is the practice of using another person’s business model. The franchisor grants an independent operator the right distribute its products, techniques and trademarks for a percentage of gross monthly sales and a royalty fee.

“Entrepreneurs who are keen to use a brand name would be trained in all aspects of standards, book keeping, tax returns and legal matters, he said.

Jamcom Franchise and Allied Services is at Edcon Incrocio, Opp Don Bosco, Panaji. While, Franchise India is Asia’s largest integrated franchise solution company since 1999. The company has helped hundreds of investors in selecting the right franchise and, in turn, assisted numerous organisations in international and domestic franchise expansion. The company has worked with several major brands over these years like HCL, MGF, The Apollo Clinic, Tata, Gitanjali, HSBC, Levis, JK Tyres, Lakme, D’damas, Adidas, Euro Kidz, Royalty walls, Chabra 555, Kidzee, Motilal Oswal, Rosebys, Next, Welhome, among others.