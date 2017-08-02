Tomato prices: Delhi minister orders inspection of ‘mandis’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to carry out intense inspections in wholesale markets to curb hoarding of tomatoes and onions whose prices have spiralled.

Hussain issued the directions at a meeting with the Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies and other officers of the department, an official statement said.

Retail prices of tomato have shot up from Rs 68 per kg on July 3 to Rs 92 per kg on July 31. Wholesale prices of tomato ranged from Rs 16 per kg to Rs 64 per kg on July 24 and between Rs 8 per kg and Rs 62 per kg on July 31.

Retail prices of onions have risen from Rs 21 per kg to Rs 27 per kg during the period from July 3 to July 31. Wholesale prices of onion varied between Rs 3.75 per kg and Rs 11.75 per kg on July 24 and between Rs 3.75 per kg and Rs 20 per kg on July 31.

This huge variation between retail and wholesale prices indicates that the possibility of hoarding of these commodities cannot be ruled out, the statement said.

“The minister directed the department to carry out intense inspections of wholesale markets such as Azadpur Mandi, Okhla Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi and Keshopur Mandi. He directed inspections in retail markets in different parts of Delhi as well,” the statement said.

Teams shall also visit godowns of wholesalers, the statement added.