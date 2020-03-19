Breaking News

Together for nature

March 20, 2020 Kurio City

The Eco Club under the flagship of the NSS unit of Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim celebrated the vovlanchem fest wherein students and teachers came together to promote, save and preserve the environment. The students and teachers sang about Goan culture and environment. The students put various stalls with home grown fruits and flowers, and foods made in Goa. Goan antique items were also on display. The fest ended with students dressed in various cultural attire performing a Goan song.

