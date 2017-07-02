Toddler falls into bucket, drowns

VASCO: In a tragic incident, a 9-month-old girl died after she accidentally fell into a bucket filled with water at Mount Mary, Verna on Saturday evening.

The Verna police disclosed the name of the deceased as Samrita, daughter of Kamlakanta Nandalal, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported at around 5 pm on Saturday.

The toddler was sleeping alongside her father in a rented room at Mount Mary, Verna.

Samrata woke up without the knowledge of her father and crawled into the bathroom, the police said quoting the parents, adding as she tried to stand up she accidentally fell into the bucket which was filled with water.

Her father started searching for her but failed to trace her, the police said adding he later on went to the bathroom where he was shocked to notice her daughter lying in the bucket.

He raised an alarm and called his neighbours and house owner. The baby was immediately rushed to the Hospicio Hospital where she was pronounced dead on admission by the doctors.

The mother of the toddler had gone for work. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Although the police ruled out any foul play in the incident, they said that the postmortem, which will be held on Monday, could throw more light on the toddler’s death.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of PI Uday

Parab.