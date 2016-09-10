Today’s critiques….

Frederick Noronha

Mother Teresa attained sainthood, but not without expected critics raising expected issues to rain in on the party. British-based medico Aroup Chatterjee critiqued the lady on grounds which have been raised earlier too. Retired Justice Markandey Katju, former Supreme Court judge and earlier chief of the Press Council, came out with a sharply-worded critique too.

In today’s day and age, it’s only fair that nobody is above criticism. In our secular world, not even a saint. But there’s another aspect here: we may or may not like certain aspects of the Mother’s mission. But, often, the critique says more about us than about her.

One could disagree over approach. If we took on the endless, thankless job of even just comprehending the issue of poverty, leave aside trying to alleviate it, we would be entitled to take our own approach towards it. Brazilian archbishop Helder Camara, an advocate of liberation theology, is known for having famously said: “When I give food to the poor, they call me a saint. When I ask why they are poor, they call me a communist.”

But to dismiss someone whose life challenges our own preferences is unfair.

In India, even with all the talent, skills and opportunity that the 21st century brings us, few of us care about issues like mass poverty. Remember, it affects not just a few but still hundreds of millions. We follow neither Mother Teresa’s approach of tending to those living on the edge of the gutters, nor the justice-seeking approach of a Camara.

On the contrary, we have just come to internalise mass poverty as something very normal. It is something we simply need to turn a blind eye to. Even though now, skills, knowledge and resources are not in short supply as they were, say, even in the 1960s.

So what right do we have to criticise those who are actually doing work, in whatever way they choose? At least some criticism of the Mother Teresas of our world comes because such people remind us of our own responsibilities. Or, we feel they show cities like Kolkatta, the one-time capital of Imperial India, in poor light.

Justice Katju described her as ‘Mother’ Teresa (with quotes added), and called her “a reactionary semi- educated fundamentalist, fanatic and fraud”. He lambasted her disapproval of abortion, her use of the term ‘beautiful’ death, and her belief that suffering is a gift from God.

Katju questions the miracle claim, her acceptance of donations from the Duvaliers of Haiti (points which have been raised by her earlier detractors), among other issues. One of his comments, which seems stretching the point excessively, even goes thus: “But we have her own claim that she opened 500 convents in more than a hundred countries, all bearing the name of her own order. Is this modesty and humility?”

Aroup Chatterjee, the Britain-based Indian physician, and author of the book ‘Mother Teresa: The Final Verdict’, has also been outspoken in her critique of her.

Once we decide we don’t like someone, it’s rather easy to find the grounds to criticise them. Christopher Hitchens wrote ‘The Missionary Position’, and is well known for his scathing critiques of Mother Teresa (along with deconstructing the reputation of a Bill Clinton and Henry Kissinger). But if one looks at the life of Hitchens itself, which is documented online and easy to access, it is itself full of inconsistencies, U-turns and questionable acts.

Bikram Vohra, a former editor of this paper in the 1980s, has countered critics like Katju and Chatterjee. “Only cowards would target Mother Teresa: She’s been dead for 20 years, let it go,” says the title of his piece published in the rightwing firstpost.com

The title is misleading, in the sense that it suggests there’s something amiss here, and the reason to ‘let it go’ is because the Church’s new saint has ‘been dead for 20 years’! Of course, titles are not necessarily written by the writer of an article. Vohra questions arguments made against the Mother-turned-saint – of liking chocolates and ice cream, using second hand syringes, travelling to Europe and the like. “Let’s stop being mean-spirited,” he says, closer to the point.

In today’s day and age, where religious infighting is being built into a major fault-line of our times, it is time that we stop seeing ourselves as being very progressive when we criticise someone else’s religion. Reform should begin at home, in the culture, tradition or faith we ourselves belong to. Or have grown up in. Unfortunately, even the clothes that women of Arab origin prefer to wear at a beach is today enough to send the French policemen into a major tizzy.

Sometimes, we don’t understand the motives of others, or simply can’t comprehend them. This leads us to feel threatened by them, to dismiss them, and to discredit them. Very few of us would be willing to get into the gutters, leave alone tend to lepers. So obviously there must be some ulterior motive among those doing it.

Likewise, in Goa itself, some individuals from distant lands have played a huge role in studying our language, writing grammars, and printing the first books in some Indian languages. Their role is summarily dismissed. Some of these were missionaries who came from distant lands. Such motives can at times be fuelled by religion; but it would be a mistake to see this as only a cover for some other ulterior motive.

There have been other discussions about the new saint, including the role of the media (like the early work of Desmond Doig, later editor of the JS magazine) in making Mother Teresa known across the globe. Surely there would be others, doing equally heroic work, who never got the attention they deserved.

There was this cartoon on the internet, which said: “We are all atheists, but we belong to different castes.” It showed men sitting in different groups. In today’s context, it could be said: “We are all rationalists, but we specialise in critiquing someone else’s faith.”

Not long back, India was more careful about respecting the views of one another. Today, we take pride in insulting each other over our differences.

