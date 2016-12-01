Today is FC Goa’s day to forget, not forgive

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES |NT

Sports Editor

FATORDA

Roughly a year ago, FC Goa were on the verge of being crowned Champions of ISL 2 –leading by an odd goal in three against Chennaiyin FC at Nehru stadium, Fatorda. Out of the blue, goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani came out of his charge to handle an aerial ball – which he should not have. What happened thereafter is already etched in the history book of FC Goa.

In the blame game that ensued FC Goa was hurt. Today, the Goan gaur takes to the field with a limp as it prepares to face Chennaiyin FC in its final game of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Nehru stadium, Fatorda.

Everyone makes mistakes. What Kattimani did was human. But what happened later was an extension of the ugly face of humanness. This ugly face has hurt football in Goa and that is why FC Goa will hardly try to pull up its socks as it readies to face Chennaiyin FC.

Ironically, the team that won the finals last year is second last and the team that stood second is last this year. A sad ballad of Indian football.

Both teams start their final match having won just three games. FC Goa has eleven points and Chennaiyin FC 15. Who amongst the two wins is irrelevant as both will finish where they are. In the maximum, Chennaiyin FC may be able to distance itself from FC Goa by a slot.

The matter of football pride does not arise because Goa’s pride appeared to be pricked after the team refused to participate in the final ceremony. It was played right through thereafter and if the pricking relented it was because the effect would have stream rolled into ISL.

Football is new to ISL, not Goa.

As team FC Goa enters the field for the last time this season, there will be many in the stands who will point fingers at Zico for this year’s statistics of three wins, two draws and eight losses. Few will be aware that the Brazilian was asked to sign in the last minute, with no opportunity to pick the players of his choice. He had to do with what was dumped on him –favouritism in the form of badly selected players.

FC Goa managed to win one home match in comparison to the three won last season. They won one match against Chennaiyin 2-0 and lost the other 0-4 last time and have already lost their away game to Chennaiyin 0-2. An ardent FC Goa fan may wonder: Can we win 4-0 this time?

Coach Zico has already thanked and apologised the people who attended the FC Goa matches at Fatorda so far. He may do it again today as there is nothing much between the two teams — just pride that can be prudently kept in the burner this evening.

It is easy to forgive but difficult to forget. Despite having been tended by Zico, the Gaur appeared wounded. As the curtains are pulled on ISL 3 in Goa, it could be time to forget about forgiving and concentrate on the forgetting.

Football can never be impaired by money. It can be hurt. But, wounds heal.