To date, survey identifies 2,750 liquor outlets heading for closure

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Around 2,750 liquor outlets in the state are heading for closure, according to a statewide survey launched to ascertain the number of liquor outlets to be affected by the Supreme Court order.

The total number of such outlets, which will have to be actually shut is definitely going to be higher than 2,750, as the survey is not yet complete and will be finalised in one or two days, said sources in the excise department. The excise department has not issued any notices to the liquor outlets identified by the survey as yet, added the source.

It may be noted that expressing concern over 1.5 lakh road accident deaths occurring annually in the country, the apex court has ordered that all liquor vends within 500-metre radius of national and state highways must be closed down. The bench has clarified that no liquor licence can be renewed after April 1, 2017.

Most talukas in the state are yet to record their findings, although they have nearly completed the survey. In the two talukas of Pernem and Sattari, where the study is complete and the compilation finished, a total of 140 and 88 liquor outlets, respectively are found to be within the 500-metre distance of national and state highways. Both, Margao and Ponda talukas are likely to have 400 liquor outlets each due to be shut as per the survey.

Earlier, the taluka-level teams set up to carry out an assessment on the exact number of liquor outlets coming under the purview of the apex court order were expected to submit their findings on February 28. However, Assistant Commissioner of Excise Satyavan Bhivseth said that the details from talukas have not come in and the findings will be known on Wednesday when the core committee meets.

The apex court order directing closure of liquor outlets along the national and state highways came on December 15. As per the order, March 31 is the last date after which liquor outlets near the highways will have to close down. Licences that are renewed will have to be cancelled, said the apex court.

To implement the apex court order, a core committee headed by Excise Commissioner was set up. Subsequently, seven-member, taluka-level teams were formed to conduct a statewide survey across the talukas.

Excise Commissioner Menino D’Souza recently said that the apex court order applies to all liquor retailing and serving establishments. He said that the excise department has no option than to implement the order and “the implementation will be keeping in mind the spirit of the order.”

The state has 11,000 liquor licences and is going to be badly hit as four national highways and eight state highways cut across the length and breadth of the state.