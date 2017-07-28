To date or not to date: That is the question

Dr Kedar Padte

When Veena’s friends brought her home half conscious, incoherent and looking drunk, though she had not sipped a drop of alcohol, her parents knew she had been drugged. Her friends explained that the boy with whom she was giggling with did not look ‘safe’. When she started behaving ‘differently’ we decided to bring her home amidst major protests from her boy friend who said he will take ‘care’ of her.

Online dating is so common that regular dating is called offline dating says an article on cosmopolitan.com. Meeting people on the net and becoming friends and to that extent even getting married to the internet friend is very common.

Very young boys and girls (9 to 12 years) fall in love even before they have reached their teens. Their instincts and feelings are as intense and true as those of an adult. And though parents want to shrug off a pre-teen relationship as childish and immature, the fact remains that twelve year olds are capable of having an interpersonal relationship that is mature, both psychologically and physically.

There are certain chemicals secreted by the body called pheromones. These chemicals are capable of having an impact on the behaviour of the receiving individual.

There are alarm pheromones, food trail pheromones and sex pheromones as described by Peter Karlson in 1959. The feeling of love and care through this pheromone is unpredictable and that explains a certain like or dislike towards a given individual (love is blind) irrespective of the caste, creed, socio-economic or educational or financial status. Be that as it may, young boys and girls will fall in love, have been and will continue to do so.

Keeping in mind the amount of pornography available on the internet, and a precocious state of mind, dating has become concomitant to sexual indulgence, and this is where the danger line appears.

It is therefore important to know the person you are dating and be cautious without appearing suspicious. Certain caution needs to be exercised in this world of deception though trust is the only thing that builds love.

*Talk to the person on the phone many times before going on any date. Feel the pulse. Beware of comments that are biased/conflicting in any of the following: caste, creed, religion, politics, finance, aggression, verbal violence (even if it is towards a state), open flirtation, or lewd remarks.

*Have a date that ends before sunset, at least the initial few days.

*Meet in open or public places and never in an isolated or closed place like a room or apartment.

*Do not drink any fluids or drink that have not been opened before you, be it a soft drink or a beer.

*Small details like managing himself/herself, such as greeting courtesies, manners, politeness, dress code, hand gestures, the grip of a handshake can convey a lot about ones character.

* Eye contact and expression when talking or listening is one of the best ways to know if the character is steady or not.

So called friends with wrong intention can use drugs to sedate you and use or misuse your company. Certain chemicals, medicines or compounds that are colourless, odourless and tasteless can be mixed with food or drinks without you sensing them and can put one in a state of unconsciousness for a few hours. The most common are furnitrazepam (Rohypnol), gamma hydroxybutyric acid GHB and ketamine or special K.

While making the youth aware of the misuse of dating, one must emphasise that true friendship can be found in 95 per cent associations with an accidental misuse that is rare but true.

It is important to check on a person through friends, Facebook or group chats before commitments. It is good to involve one’s parents and get a gut feeling of a person you want to befriend. They will always guide you.

Veena and her parent were lucky. Perhaps she escaped date rape.

Once you have established trust in your relationship, trust wholeheartedly for nothing hurts more than suspicion.

Love and keep loving friends.