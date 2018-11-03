TNS Jewellers opens showroom in Margao

NT network

PANAJI

TNS Jewellers has opened its second showroom in Goa at Margao. The inauguration was done at the hands of Nikunj Gupta, owner of TNS Jewellers on Friday at 2.30 pm at Avanti Plaza, Isidorio Baptista road, Malbhat-Margao. TNS Jewellers were one of the pioneers in the country to introduce the system of certification and hallmarking of gems from international labs for diamond jewellery. Its range includes a collection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, lockets, tanmaniyas and solitaires.

These heritage pieces also incorporate gods and goddesses which are embellished with the finest diamonds, gold and silver. The company is known for its exceptional designing that brings together the royalty of diamonds and the sensibility of modern times.