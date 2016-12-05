TN CM Jayalalithaa, ‘Amma’ to millions, passes away

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa died in Chennai after 74 days of hospitalisation, Apollo Hospitals announced in a press release on Monday midnight.

Jayalalithaa was readmitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of Chennai’s Apollo Hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.

The 68-year-old AIADMK supremo was readmitted shortly after the party announced that she had been given a clean bill of health by a team of medical specialists.

On Monday, Jayalalithaa continued to be very critical and was on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and life support system. The end came at 11.30 pm.

In a statement issued at midnight, Apollo Hospitals said: “It is with indescribable grief we announce the sad demise of our esteemed honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalavi Amma at 11.30 pm today (5.12.2016). Our honourable chief minister Selvi J Jayalalithaa was admitted on 22.9.2016 with complaints of fever and dehydration and underlying comorbidities. The honourable chief minister subsequently recovered substantially to be able to take food orally.” “On this basis honourable chief minister was shifted from the advanced critical care unit to the high dependency unit where her health and vitals continued to improve under the close monitoring by our expert panel of specialists.”

The statement further said, “Unfortunately the honourable chief minister suffered a massive cardiac arrest on December, 4 2016, even while our intensivist was in her room. The honourable chief minister was immediately administered resuscitation (CPR) and provided the ECMO support within the hour. ECMO is the most advanced treatment currently available internationally. Every possible clinical attempt was made to sustain her revival. However, despite our best efforts, our honourable chief minister’s underlying conditions rendered her unable to recover and she passed away at 11.30 pm today (5.12.2016).”

Earlier, high drama marked the day when some television channels reported that she was no more which was hotly denied by the Apollo Hospitals that said a team of its doctors and those from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was continuously monitoring the health of Jayalalithaa. It denied as “totally baseless and false” reports that she had passed away.

During the day, the hospital said her condition was “very critical” and remained “grave,” while the British doctor Richard Beale, who had been consulted, said she was “extremely grave.”

Behind the scene, political manoeuvring was also reportedly on to consider possible strategies on who could lead the party and the government in case the worst happens. The MLAs and top leaders met informally in the hospital in the morning and were later called to the party headquarters for further consultations. Party sources, however, said the second meeting was postponed but gave no indications about when they would meet again.

Finance Minister O Panneerselvam, who had on two earlier occasions stood in for Jayalalithaa as chief minister when she was convicted in two corruption cases, figured as a possible successor. Panneerselvam, left the hospital late in the night and reached the party headquarters where MLAs were in a huddle.