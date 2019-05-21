TMC dubs exit polls as gossip

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress, which has dubbed exit polls as “gossip”, said on Monday its internal reports from districts and every constituency clearly say the party will win this time too.

Unfazed by exit polls projections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC exuded confidence that it would play a major role in the formation of a new government for which it is in touch with various opposition parties.

Some of the exit polls have suggested TMC getting 24 seats, the BJP bagging 16, the Congress two and the Left Front drawing a blank.

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh 80 and Maharashtra’s 48. At the national level too, exit polls have forecast a second term for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

The TMC chief had on Sunday dubbed the exit polls as “gossip”. Banerjee said she did not trust such surveys as the “game plan” was to use them for “manipulation” of EVMs.

Dismissing the exit poll predictions, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said Monday, party is not worried about these exit poll reports, which in most cases do not match with the reality. “We have our internal party reports. We also have reports from districts and each and every constituency and it clearly says we will win this time too.” he said. A senior TMC leader, who did wish to be named, said, “We are in touch with various opposition parties including SP, BSP, Congress, TDP, AAP and many other parties for post-poll situation.”

According to our calculations a government of opposition parties will come to power. There is hardly any chance of BJP returning to power.”