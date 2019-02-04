Titan Eyeplus expands retail footprint in Goa

Titan Eyeplus (TEP), the optical retail chain of Titan Company Ltd., expanded its presence in Goa with the launch of two new stores on January 29. The stores at Khorlim, Mapusa and Mangore Hill Road, Vasco, are the first in both the cities and the fourth in Goa.

Spread across around 700 sq. Ft. each, both the stores were inaugurated by Sharad, head retail, eyewear division. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “It is our pleasure to announce the launch of two new stores in Goa. Today’s customers are well aware about the importance of eye-care and it becomes our duty to provide them with the best of facilities. The new stores will ensure that our customers get an enriching retail experience and facilitate them with our 20-step free zero-error eye test conducted by certified optometrists. Apart from that, our stores will provide a bouquet of products in sync with the latest fashion trends to our customers.”

Both the showrooms offers an open browse and try format which helps customers to pick and choose from a wide variety of trendy frames, lenses and sunglasses. The collection includes Titan Eyeplus as well as other international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-ban, Steppers, Vogue, Oakley etc.

One of the leading eyewear chains of India, Titan Eye Plus has more than 500 stores operating in over 200 cities.