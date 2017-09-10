Tiracol land issue: SATMA to challenge deputy collector’s order in High Court

MAPUSA : President of St Anthony’s Tenant and Mundkar Association (SATMA) Francis Rodrigues said that they will challenge an order over agricultural tenancy at Tiracol.

“We will challenge the order of deputy collector in the High Court as there is a provision that if any party is not satisfied with an order it can go for an appeal,” said Rodrigues, while addressing Tiracol villagers on Sunday.

The villagers had organised a meeting to discuss their future course of action following the deputy collector’s report. The villagers have decided to approach the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and submit a memorandum and have also thought of holding a public meeting.

Addressing the villagers, Rodrigues said that “when the land use act came into existence in 1990 the villagers were declared as tenants and despite presenting evidence before the inquiry officer, it was not adhered to,” further alleging that “in 2009, the land was made tenant-free land in a fraudulent manner.”

He promised the villagers of fighting the battle in the court stating that they are in possession of documents which clearly show that Tiracol land is an agricultural land.

“We are in possession of a document of 1830 which shows that the land is agricultural land and was used for cultivation of paddy, coconut, cashew, mango and other crops. We have also got aframet which states that the land belongs to comunidade and same land cannot be sold for commercial purpose,” added Rodrigues.

He claimed that “the land was sold by false sales deed and we will produce all documents in the High Court and will demand an inquiry.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Fr Maverick Fernandes said that “we will take a delegation to the chief minister and submit a memorandum next week and urge him to respond to the memorandum.”

“We all need to be united and have to fight unitedly. We will hold a public meeting tentatively on September 30 at Tiracol and then in Panaji,” stated Fr Maverick.

Fr Savio Fernandes told the villagers that “we all have to fight at all levels as this fight is for our future and we have to plan.” He also condemned the report by the deputy collector.

“The report is not acceptable as despite several objections by the people before the inquiry officer he ignored the valid documents, hence, the report cannot be accepted,” Fr Savio said. Commenting on another report submitted to the state government earlier, Fr Savio claimed that “the report was not made public and it appears that government was waiting to see which report was favourable to them and accept it accordingly.