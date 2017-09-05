Tiracol land acquired by Leading Hotels declared free from tenancy

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Deputy Collector Agnelo Fernandes, an inquiry officer, appointed by Bombay High Court at Goa to conduct fresh inquiry into some of the Tiracol land acquired by Leading Hotels Ltd for setting up a golf course, has declared the land (6.33 lakh square metres) as free from tenancy, at an open court at Mapusa, on Monday.

After conducting inquiry for 5 months and holding 25 hearings, Fernandes has pronounced a judgment stating: “The land in question was not vested on the tenants as on the date when the Goa Land Use Act came into force i.e. 2.11.1990, therefore the said property is free from tenancy.” While speaking to this daily, Fernandes said that the respondents who claimed to be tenants, Goa Foundation and SATMA failed to produce any valid documents as evidence to prove vesting of land with tenants as on November 2, 1990.

“Respondents didn’t even step in the witness box during the hearing, and didn’t even object to the judgments passed earlier,” he said. “While in case of applicant – Leading Hotels Ltd proved their case beyond doubt and produced all the necessary documents to prove that land is tenancy free and purchased without any fraud,” he added

They have tenancy free certificates issued by Deputy Collector Pernem, negative declaration by Pernem mamlatdar and judgment of Civil Court Pernem, which was not challenged by the respondents. They even have latest I & XIV form, he said.

The Deputy Collector was asked to conduct an inquiry by the Bombay High Court at Goa about the land admeasuring 6.33 square meters out of the total 12.18 lakh square metres purchased by the Leading Hotels Ltd.

The High Court had set aside the tenancy free certificates given by Deputy Collector at Pernem for survey no 2/14, 2/24, 3/3, 3/5, 3/7, 3/10, 5/8, 6/34, 6/36, 6/38, 6/40, 8/2, 11/5, 11/8, 12/3, 12/4, 12/14, 15/2 and 15/3 of Village Tiracol, and ordered to conduct the fresh inquiry.

Fernandes said that during the inquiry some people came up with the documents to prove they are tenants of the land. But survey numbers mentioned on the land documents were wrong or were from the other part of the present inquiry.

So, there was no case in that. While some documents didn’t have any evidentiary value, he said.

“The respondents had relied on the soil testing reports (SLT form) which didn’t have survey numbers or any other classification. They had also relied on Ajit Telaulikar retired surveyor and ex-Talathi Narayan Kotwale. But there was no document to support their statements. Even the statements were not cross-examined and not recorded on oath, making evidentiary value zero of that, he said.