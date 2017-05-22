Time running out for completion of Porvorim sewerage work

PORVORIM: With mid-June being the deadline for completion of sewerage works, it seems people of Porvorim especially those in the jurisdiction of village panchayat of Penha de Franca are sitting on a ticking sewage bomb. The work is underway for the last two months and people fear that if it is not completed before the deadline then it will create innumerable problems for them as well as motorists traversing through the area.

The construction of sewerage chambers and laying of underground pipeline for the sewerage network has taken years but not yet completed.

Traffic from the highway during peak hour and traffic jam used to take the internal road especially from Bharne House near O’Coqueiro Circle, take a turn from Porvorim Sports Complex to reach Maruti Sai Service or service road opposite Hero showroom to avoid traffic hassles.

Now due to holidays for schools and colleges and no sports activities, there is not much traffic on the roads but in the coming days if the sewerage work is not completed, then mud and filth will come on the road exacerbating the problem.

At present, the sewerage scenario is very bad and many residents are employing services of sewerage tankers by paying heavy charges.

Local MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is also the Revenue Minister, had made provision of sewerage tanker which is made available at a reasonable price to lessen the burden of his valued voters.

Problem of sewerage keeps raising its ugly head every year once the monsoon is over, so the MLA had planned to rid the problem once and for all since last three years but it faced rough weather when the work was in progress and the venue for STP was shifted. Once the work is completed the people of Porvorim are expected to heave a sigh of relief.