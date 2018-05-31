Time Is Ripe For A Dream Home

VINOD BEHL

THE four years of the Modi government, marked by landmark reforms, have begun the process to transform the unorganised and opaque real estate sector into a regulated, transparent, affordable and consumer-friendly asset class.

Notwithstanding the global slowdown, Indian real estate’s troubles have been self-created. The sector has been bogged down largely due to lack of regulation and transparency and inflated pricing, owing to speculative operations. Over the years, the foul play by a large number of realtors played havoc with the sector. It is in this backdrop that the government put the focus on undertaking reforms to address these fundamental issues plaguing the sector.

Consumer-centric model

The government’s reform and policy initiatives have been directed towards replacing the investor/speculator-driven model with a consumer-centric model to ensure that residential property becomes affordable so that every Indian can have a shelter over his head. The results are there for everyone to see.

Property prices have dropped by 7-9 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year in key cities. The government’s flagship mission, ‘Housing for All’, focusing on affordable and mid-segment housing, providing 6.5 per cent interest subsidy (up to Rs 2.67 lakh) under PMAY has been responsible for enhancing affordability. GST has also provided price relief by dismantling multiple taxations and zero tax on ready-to-move homes. All these pro-consumer reforms contributed to bringing homes within the reach of the common people.

For long, hundreds of thousands of homebuyers across India have been facing hardships due to large-scale project delays. Especially, over 20,000 homebuyers in Noida have been under great stress fearing non-delivery of homes due to the developer – Jaypee Infratech – facing insolvency.

Good news for homebuyers

The government came to the rescue of homebuyers by issuing an ordinance to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, putting homebuyers at par with lenders, thereby paving the way for a refund of their money. A large number of housing projects across India are stalled due to a shortage of funds, especially as bank funding has been difficult to come. But the reformed and regulated real estate has led to an inflow of huge foreign investment of $114 billion between 2015 and 2017, registering a 40 per cent increase in FDI recorded between 2011 and 2014.

Together with FDI, another avenue of developer funding through NBFCs has come as a lifeline for stalled projects, giving new hope to homebuyers.

The Real Estate Regulation & Development Act has come as a big saviour for property consumers. With its stringent preventive and punitive provisions, RERA has put an end to their exploitation by unscrupulous developers by making transactions fair, transparent and secure.

The central government gave top priority to infrastructure development by setting up the Rs 40,000 crore National Investment & Infrastructure Fund. The high priority to highways, with record construction of 25 km per day, has given real estate a connectivity boost.

All the reforms and enabling policies have contributed to the revival of real estate. The worst-hit residential realty has seen a growth of 13 per cent in FY18. The commercial real estate has already seen a turnaround, with a CBRE report pointing to an all-time high absorption of 11msf during the first quarter of the year, 25 per cent up from last year.

Realty revival

The realty revival has also been possible due to a turnaround in the economy, with growth bouncing back in the second half of FY18. In the last four years (FY15-18), the overall growth rate in the economy showed a modest uptick to 7.3 per cent compared to average growth of 7.2 per cent in FY11-14.

Though the short-term adverse effects of interruption caused by reforms like demonetisation, RERA and GST have been largely contained and real estate is on the revival path, the government needs to tackle various reform challenges to fast track this process. Notwithstanding GST contributing to ease of business and marked improvement in global Ease of Doing Business Index, there is a need to put single window mechanism in place to speed up projects.

Bringing real estate under GST to derive its full benefits, bringing down transaction costs by rationalising stamp duty and collector rates, according industry status to real estate to access cheap bank funding and effective and speedy implementation of RERA, Housing for All and Smart Cities Mission are the other challenges on hand. Nevertheless, reforms have provided a much needed springboard to real estate to transform into an attractive asset class with sustained growth. IANS